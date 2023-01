Connect on Linked in

Jan Oberg

January 6, 2023

This article was published on January 5, 2023, by the very important Chinese “Global Times” under the headline, Two reasons that Europe would be forced to decouple from the US.

Please read it directly there and, when you are anyhow there, browse a bit, see various menus and articles – and ask yourself why Global Times is consistently called a “tabloid” by Western mainstream people and media.