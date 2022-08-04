Jan Oberg: Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan and the changing world order

Connect on Linked in

Jan Oberg

August 4, 2022

Right after US House Speaker Mme Nancy Pelosi, had landed in Taipei, Taiwan, on August 2, 2022, I was asked by Russia Today (RT) to comment on that tension-increasing event. It was a news program, but thanks to the excellent questions raised by Rory Suchet, the very knowledgeable anchor at the desk, we got an unusual 15 min conversation out of it.

Delightful! – I would add, not the least compared with some media people I’ve come across in the Western/Scandinavian mainstream press.

If for some reason you can’t see it, use this link instead.