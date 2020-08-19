The history of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong

Richard Baum

August 19, 2020

What does China’s “One Country, Two Systems” policy mean? And how well did it work? If you’ve watched news coverage of public protests in Hong Kong, you’ll know “One Country, Two Systems” refers to how mainland China promised to govern Hong Kong after Great Britain gave up control there in 1997. It means communist oversight of a capitalist economy and culture. It also refers to China’s relationship with Taiwan.

In this lecture from 2010, “China’s Lost Territories: Taiwan, Hong Kong,” by Richard Baum for The Great Courses Plus, examine the reunification of Hong Kong with China in 1997 and the system that granted domestic autonomy to Hong Kong under Chinese sovereignty.

Then it tracks Taiwan’s transition to democracy, the turbulent movements for and against independence from China, and Beijing’s ongoing strategic efforts to reclaim the island.

