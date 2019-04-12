West’s misunderstanding of China explained in 4 minutes

Connect on Linked in

By Jan Oberg

April 12, 2019

Have you ever thought of why virtually everything you hear in the West about China is negative and judgemental?

And that it builds exclusively on Western criteria, values and perspectives – and not on an attempt to understand China on its own, as different from the West?

Here is a Singaporean diplomat, expert in philosophy and international affairs who, in about 4 minutes, explains it in a delightfully succinct, pedagogical way.

His name is Kishore Mahbubani and here is his homepage.

