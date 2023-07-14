RT’s CrossTalk about NATO’s Vilnius Summit

Jan Oberg with two expert journalists – Misty Winston and Mike Jones – on “CrossTalk,” the flagship program with Peter Lavelle on RT (formerly Russia Today).

July 14, 2023

There are other informed news and commentaries than those made by Western mainstream media (MSM) NATO mouthpieces which are either state or corporate.

All three participants point to facts and perspectives that you won’t ever get on, say, CNN, BBC, your public service media or in ‘leading’ Western international affairs journals.

And, of course, NATO/EU countries have blocked your direct access to RT – which no one who is liberal, self-confident or intellectually and morally strong would ever do. As a matter of fact, it is a violation of your human rights: Every human being has a right to seek information freely and build an opinion on any matter according to the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966) Article 19.2 here.

