John Pilger special – A look back at 2018, and ahead to 2019

Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post 28 minutes with John Pilger on RT December 22, 2018 Where does journalism end and satire – black jokes – begin? Link to the original on RT cold war journalism, John Pilger, Pilger on Russia Today, Russia TodayJohn Pilger special – A look back at 2018, and ahead to 2019 added by JO on December 27, 2018View all posts by JO →Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Posts About the 2018 US National Defence StrategyBy Jan Oberg • Interview on "Loud & Clear" of Radio Sputnik, New York, January… Welcome to The Transnational 2018 By the Founders • Lund, Sweden, January 1, 2018 Welcome to TFF's new 2018… Global Terrorism Index – Vision of Humanity By Vision of Humanity For the second year running, fewer people have been…