Jan Oberg at RT CrossTalk about NATO’s increased military supplies to Ukraine

Three experts on warfare, weapons and underlying conflicts – and even some views on peace-making – after NATO foreign ministers’ summit in Bucharest.

December 1, 2022

Today I participated in CrossTalk, edited and performed by Peter Lavelle on RT, formerly Russia Today. It was a delightful preparation process that made clear what it would be about, length, participants etc – and treated the invited persons with respect and asked also – professionally – how we wanted to be presented.

You may think that is only natural, but not everybody does it the professional way, I can tell.

Please see this half an hour below. You may also enjoy Peter Lavelle’s and my “pushbacks” at each other when I talked about the MIMAC – Military-Industrial-Media-Academic Complex and militarism. But it ends very nicely.

Recorded on December 1, 2022

The video – and all of RT’s programs – are on Rumble. Why? Because Google-owned YouTube practises censorship and closed down RT’s channel there. You know, there is supposed to be only one truth – that of the NATO/EU countries.

We are all getting around such narrow-minded decisions one way or the other. But it is tragic that the West cannot tolerate other views but its own. Is that really how weak it is today?