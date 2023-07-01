American Shaun Rein, 25 Years living in China, tells you what China is about in 2023.

American Shaun Rein, 25 Years living in China, tells you what China is about in 2023.

And you should listen carefully to how far he is from Western media and policy-makers who know close to nothing.

A Cyrus Janssen Interview

July 1, 2023

0:00 – What’s China Like in 2023? 0:53 – Who is Shaun Rein? 1:58 – China is Normal and Not Normal Right Now 4:03 – Why is Consumer Spending Down in China? 5:15 – How Geopolitics Are Changing Chinese People’s Mind 6:58 – Chinese Shopping Habits Have Changed 7:38 – How International Companies Are Looking at China 10:00– Can US and China Work Together? 11:15 – Why China is Turning to Global South 12:07 – Could Trump Solve US/China Tension? 13:37 – How Americans Are Being Conditioned to Hate China 15:05 – Where Should We Criticize China? 16:44 – Do Chinese Truly Support the Chinese Government? 19:36 – The Truth About Xinjiang and Uyghur Families 21:30 – What Do You Want the World to Know About China?

  1. smalltalkrenaissance   July 1, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Shaun Rein is a true American…fair, balanced, intelligent, open-minded and representative of the best American values.

