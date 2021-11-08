Cyrus Janssen: What does freedom mean in China?

November 8, 2021

Cyrus Janssen is an American expat who has lived in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Vancouver over the past 14 years. He is passionate about showing a true insight into China and loves sharing his travels around the world.

He is a very knowledgeable and competent communicator of complex issues and Janssen’s Youtube Channel has no less than 171 000 subscribers at the moment – i.e. it’s much bigger than many local newspapers around the world.

It’s one of many examples of why you are wasting your time if you spend all of it on mainstream, public service or prime time news – because there is so much more interesting and truly independent information and knowledge available in places such as Janssen’s.

I recommend his Channel very warmly because you will really learn something important about China – and the US – when you spend a little time there. Now enjoy this 12 min presentation of some of the differences between American and Chinese thinking about freedom.

If we in the West have the freedom to think freely, there is lots of food for free thought here.

Jan Oberg, editor