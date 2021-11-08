Cyrus Janssen: What does freedom mean in China?

November 8, 2021
Cyrus Janssen is an American expat who has lived in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Vancouver over the past 14 years. He is passionate about showing a true insight into China and loves sharing his travels around the world.
He is a very knowledgeable and competent communicator of complex issues and Janssen’s Youtube Channel has no less than 171 000 subscribers at the moment – i.e. it’s much bigger than many local newspapers around the world.
It’s one of many examples of why you are wasting your time if you spend all of it on mainstream, public service or prime time news – because there is so much more interesting and truly independent information and knowledge available in places such as Janssen’s.
I recommend his Channel very warmly because you will really learn something important about China – and the US – when you spend a little time there. Now enjoy this 12 min presentation of some of the differences between American and Chinese thinking about freedom.
If we in the West have the freedom to think freely, there is lots of food for free thought here.
Jan Oberg, editor
Thank you for introducing Cyrus Janssen. It is very refreshing to listen to his views that are clearly well founded. Clear examples and down-to-earth explanations that punch holes in the patent of freedom that we in the West think we have. I took a brief look at some of the other YouTubes in Cyrus’ channel and some of his subscribers’ comments. It is interesting that his channel has 170,000 subscribers. The conversation he is initiating goes clearly on not only between Westerners but between people based in Asia as well.
I recommend you read a very long comment under “The Truth About Michael Pompeo and China” from C L which starts “I’m from Malaysia. China has traded with Malaysia for 2000 years. In those years, they had been the world’s biggest powers many times. Never once they sent troops to take our land.”… and later says… “….For all of the achievements, the West has nothing good to say about it. China suffers from intense anti-China propagandas from the West. Western Media used the keyword “Communist” to instill fear and hatred towards China.
Everything China does is negatively reported.”
Greetings, Gitte