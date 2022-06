Connect on Linked in

Cyrus Janssen

June 3, 2022

As the editor of The Transnational, I appreciate that many prefer a short video to a longer analytical text. Here is a China expert with an incredible following on Youtube – close to 236 000 subscribers! – giving you a comparative study that would be long if it were a text.

There is also some very interesting information towards the end about trade organisations – most of it will be something you’ve never heard of in Western mainstream media.

Enjoy!