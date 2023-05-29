Kristin Christman – Unsung Hero of Peace Research and Education & TFF Associate

Jan Oberg

May 29, 2023

We’re delighted to announce that Kristin Christman has accepted TFF’s invitation to join us as TFF Associate.

Read about Kristin in my article from March this year. Head over to her excellent YouTube Channel – and subscribe! – and then visit Countercurrents, which publishes all Christman’s articles as well as the texts she reads in her videos. Here is the latest – an 8-part critical/devastating analysis of the US National Defence Strategy 2022.

We love Kristin’s passionate, unique and super-knowledgeable work for a better world and look forward to much synergy and cooperation with her in the years to come.

We’re both struggling to prepare for the renaissance of peace that we believe will come when the US empire has declined further and we live in a more just, balanced and multipolar world – a humanity and peace-ruled international order…

