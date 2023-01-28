David Ferguson: Western bridgebuilder in China

January 28, 2023

Born and brought up in Scotland, David Ferguson moved to China to work and live in 2006. In 2008, he joined the Foreign Languages Press, covering major issues, including the Wenchuan earthquake, the Beijing Olympic Games and the Shanghai World Expo.

“I spend quite a lot of my time writing about China. I’ve written six or seven books about China now, and I always take the opportunity to try to correct misperceptions when I’m writing.”

Ferguson is also the English editor for President Xi Jinping’s Governance of China books, and says he is glad to have the opportunity to see how Xi Jinping Thought works as a whole.

Watch one of a series on CGTN, China’s global TV Channel. In my view, we can do nothing more important but to build bridges, cooperate instead of confronting. That is, if it is peace we want.

Jan Oberg

Editor