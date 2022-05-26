Gordon Dumoulin: Encore! The Xinjiang accusation industry’s newest product on the Cold War market

Gordon Dumoulin

May 24, 2022

Introduction

Here we go again. On the same day, leading Western mainstream media – such as BBC, Politiken, Dagens Nyheter, Le Monde, etc – 14 media from 11 countries – publish a new accusation against China, ‘Xinjiang Police Files’: Exclusive documents reveal China’s machine of repression against the Uyghurs.

They are produced by the extreme right Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in the United States.

It appeared the day after President Biden had stated, in Tokyo, that the US would come to the rescue of Taiwan if China should attack it. And it coincided also with the UN Human Rights High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, started her fact-finding mission in Xinjiang.

Perhaps it was a coincidence. Perhaps the material was put together and made ready by the foundation so it could be published at the right moment? Clearly, the untold purpose has been to undermine Mme Bachelet’s mission and support the ongoing US Cold War and tension-building vis-a-vis China.

Interestingly, the only named scholar in all the reports is Dr Adrian Zenz – a man whose estimates and research on Xinjiang have already been pulled apart by other scholars, including TFF Associates. Being a Christian fundamentalist has stated publicly that he feels he is guided by God in a mission to destroy China.

The so-called genocide in Xinjiang has no important attention anywhere else, not even in Muslim countries

TFF Associate Gordon Dumoulin tackled this Western mainstream news campaign – with a subtle sense of irony:

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆… 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗵𝘆 𝗶𝘁 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗻𝗼𝘄!

After Biden’s warning yesterday in Tokyo towards China about the US military defending Taiwan in case of an invasion, today Western media headlines massively turned towards Xinjiang with the same players who have been orchestrating the Xinjiang accusation industry for years now.



𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦 𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘯…



And even more or maybe 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆 is because that United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet started her visit to Xinjiang.



𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲! We would not want to hear any ‘false’ notes in the prelude, right? Or better stated, we would not want to hear a balanced note, so let’s open with a great orchestral opening to overwhelm and silence any other notes the audience may hear.



This new prelude of provocation will not have a fine-tuning and calm beginning as the US provocation prelude in Ukraine, building up military supplies and training, carrying through a regime change in 2014, ignoring and dismissing any Russian red lines against NATO expansion or other vital warnings along the way.



There you will find a unique documentation of what is going on in the accusation industry – such as analyses of the sources, data and funding of these reports, the relations to the huge “Washington-sponsored” industry of China accusation and the grand fine-tuning by the MIMAC, the Military-Industrial-Media-Academic-Complex that provide the images of threats and back the up with narratives – such as in the mainstream Western media behind this the latest – but surely not the last – revelations about Xinjiang.

In other words, we reveal the FOSI = Fake + Omission + Source Ignorance of these accusation reports and of the media that promote them.

Please don’t be surprised if this prelude soon moves into a full orchestral crescendo. Along with the thematic build up in the other musical drama – Ukraine.

Drums of war…



Two orchestral compositions of provocation playing at the same time, a perfect cacophonous noise for agendas of political and media manipulation. For more money to the arms industry and merchants of death.

The oratorium of militarism, by no means its moratorium.

Other perspectives, balances or voices impossible to be heard, overawed by dissonance. At the horrifying risk for humanity and a chance for peace.



1. 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘢 𝘸𝘢𝘳 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘳. Russia, yes!



2. 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘰𝘬𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘴. NATO and its relentless expansion, yes, but denied.



3. 𝘞𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘴.



Here 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝘆 𝗶𝘁 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗻𝗼𝘄 !

Please!! People, intellectuals, media and politicians: Speak up for peace, multilateralism and conflict-resolution. Speak up against this grand conflict-provoking scheme before it’s too late…

Disagreements and conflict stemming from the world’s diversity can only be dealt with in peaceful collaboration, dialogue, and negotiations. By seeing the larger picture and our higher common interest – humanity’s survival.

Humanity’s future is standing on cooperation in diversity. Accusations, provocations and Cold War confrontations must be relegated to the past.

About the author

Gordon Dumoulin lives in China since a decade back and became a TFF Associate in 2020. Read about him here. He also manages an online magazine, 5iZ China Business and Actualities with new stuff almost every day. And he is a co-author of the two above-mentioned TFF reports.

The article above is based on a post on Linkedin where he is very active.