US sanctions on Iran’s foreign minister: How pathetic!

August 1, 2019
The Trump administration imposed sanction on Iran’s foreign minister,
The Trump administration thereby continues its one-sided provocative tension escalation making it more and more difficult to envision a peaceful solution to what is, in a larger perspective,
As can be seen on the link provided above, Zarif is educated in the US and has lived there as a student, researcher and diplomat for close to three decades.
No Iranian knows the US better and has done more to maintain a dialogue. In addition, he is considered the most popular political figure in Iran by his people.
And – as anyone who has followed the process – he was
Were the US serious about finding a negotiated solution and de-escalate the increasing tension,
If it wasn’t for its military strength and exceptionalism, US foreign policy should be seen as laughable – worthy at best of a stuffed shirt banana republic. John Bolton, the US presidential security adviser who constantly seems to work to make the world less secure takes the opportunity to say that this “signalled” also that the US no longer consider Zarif a legitimate representative of his country (!)
The whole thing is, of course, nothing but an ineffectual gesture. Zarif and his family has, he states, no property or interests outside Iran. So precisely as a signal, it is pathetic and indicative of panic and chaos in the US foreign policy administration.
The real concern about these sanctions is that they are hitting the innocent, the sick, the handicapped, the old and virtually all Iranian citizens. Therefore, please read these two articles about the humanitarian effects of the sanctions on Iranian civil society. First this July 30, 2019, Associated Press report from Tehran. Secondly, this conversation with US-based, Iranian professor emeritus, Sasan Fayazmanesh.
Iran’s PressTV asked me today to comment on this counterproductive move which I gladly do.
Great that we have somebody like Jan to tell us the true picture of what is going on out there. We cant trust mainstream media because they serve the interest of the war loving countries.
Many many thanks, Emil. Very touching. And fortunately, there are others than me and TFF 🙂