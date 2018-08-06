U.S. re-imposes of sanctions on Iran on Hiroshima Day. All others must stand with Iran now!

Comment by Jan Oberg

“We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)” – say High Representative Federica Mogherini and Foreign Ministers of E3 (Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Heiko Maas of Germany, Jeremy Hunt of the United Kingdom).

That’s an important statement.

But more is needed.

While the EU needs to protect its member states against US attempts to bully and punish everyone who from today deals with Iran, it needs to step up all kinds of co-operation with Iran and be ready to endure whatever conflicts with the U.S. this may entail.

The future of the EU is at stake. No less.

Also – says Oberg – it is peculiar that the US has chosen August 6, Hiroshima Day, to re-impose its sanctions on Iran in the wake of its decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran (JCPOA) which is an international law violating decision.

It is one of many examples how the issues of nuclear weapons, their possession and their proliferation, has a deeply negative impact in international affairs. Even without being used.

They should be abolished.

And Iran is not the problem. The US and Russia are.