My indirect dialogue with Iran’s foreign minister on sanctions

By Jan Oberg

July 30, 2018

• Iran’s foreign minister says the US is addicted to imposing sanctions on other countries but the Iranian nation, through its unity and resistance, can force Washington to give up such habit. The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif come as the US is set to restore sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May.

Zarif said the world has also come to the understanding that Washington needs to stop using sanctions to pressurize others. He said the US economic pressure has been unable to hamper Iran’s progress in the past and that the new sanctions would prove futile as well.

The top diplomat urged the Iranian people to stand united in the face of the United States in order to preserve the country’s dignity.

I was asked to comment on Zavad Zarif’s statement and added that it could be seen as the start of an international collective nonviolence campaign, “civil disobedience” vis-a-vis the U.S.

Iran has kept every promise and should not be harassed anymore. It is indeed time to support Iran against the Iranophobic US policies and more or less constants civilian and military threats coming from Washington. While Iran can do a lot to shape its own self-reliance policies in the future, it cannot fight these threats alone.

It is now – now – that the political and economic war against Iran must be prevented from leading to a military war with terrible consequences for both Iran, the region and the world.

