By Jan Oberg

June 21, 2019

Shortly after the media broke the news that President Trump had first endorse bombing of Iran and then called it off – see the report by the New York Times here – I had the opportunity and privilege to speak with iran’s PressTV about various aspects of this very dangerous tension build-up.

The program first discusses the sensational pictures of the American drone which was shot down by Iran after which the anchor turns to me.

PressTV June 21, 2019