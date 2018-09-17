Trying – trying – to stop a blank cheque for war on Iran…

Connect on Linked in

US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard discusses her attempt to remove 3 pages from the huge US defense bill that authorizes the United States to go to war with Iran – letting State Department and Pentagon devise and implement a plan for “countering” Iran. Guess what that means! Her amendment – taking that authorization out of the bill – got only 60 votes.

