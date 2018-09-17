Trying – trying – to stop a blank cheque for war on Iran…

US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard discusses her attempt to remove 3 pages from the huge US defense bill that authorizes the United States to go to war with Iran – letting State Department and Pentagon devise and implement a plan for “countering” Iran. Guess what that means! Her amendment – taking that authorization out of the bill – got only 60 votes.
Sadly, the neocons that have surrounded Trump are determined to revive the postponed plan to fabricate a war with Iran. US Congress and the rest of the world seem to be powerless in stopping it and are sleepwalking towards a disaster of immense magnitude. Trump’s decision to address the Security Council and apparently to dwell mainly on Iran is also a part of the same plan. This is the time for all the people of goodwill to raise their voices and stop this madness.