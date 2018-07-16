What is an ideal outcome of Trump-Putin meeting? Russian FM Lavrov tells Larry King

By Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister July 14, 2018 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has shared his view on what would be an “ideal” outcome of a Trump-Putin meeting, in an interview with Larry King that covered a wide range of topics, from Crimea to NATO and Syria. Relations between the US and Russia are now at such a low point that a mere resumption of a normal dialog following a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin could already be regarded as a success, Lavrov told the veteran TV host, on his show Politicking, aired on RT America. Read the article and see the interview here at RT Question More.

Note

The Transnational conveys important peace-oriented research about our world. Its aim is, however, not research for the sake of research, it is to assist in public education and, not the least serve students. As its editor, I firmly believe it is important to tell what “the other” side thinks and feels in any conflict – whereas Western mainstream, corporate media, across the political spectrum, seem satisfied with disseminating only Western, predominantly North American, analyses, views and perspectives. This means that Russia is, again and again, perceived through Western lenses. This is, however, only one of many possible approaches to the issue of US/Western-Russia relations, or rather conflicts.

Therefore, at the occasion of the important meeting by the Russian and U.S. Presidents in Helsinki on July 16, 2018, we find it important to publish a few posts that emanate from Russian sources. This doesn’t mean endorsement of official view in any direction.

– Jan Oberg