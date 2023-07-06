Einar Tangen: China and the US need to rebuild Trust

Connect on Linked in

Einar Tangen on infer

July 6, 2023

There is woefully little trust between the world’s two giants – the United States and China. US-born Einar Tangen deals with that issue in a manner that more people should be inspired by – also at the highest level.

I would like to alert our readers here also to my own recent analysis of the concept of trust kindly published by China Investment in English and Chinese – “Looking ahead, where does trust come from?”

More about Einar Tangen and the Taihe Institute in Beijing that he has recently joined.