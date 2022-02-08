John Pilger: “The Coming War On China” documentary from 2016

By on No Comment

John Pilger: “The Coming War On China” documentary from 2016

This documentary by John Pilger hardly needs any introduction. It is eminently useful for public education about the history and the events in and around China that has fuelled containment for decades – elements of an understanding of the present Cold War on China that the US or NATO mainstream media will never convey to you.

February 8, 2022

John Pilger – one of the most important journalists in international affairs – does not seem to have changed the settings for this documentary on Vimeo to permit embedding it, so go here to see it on Vimeo. Much more interesting materials on John Pilger’s homepage here.

  , , , , ,

John Pilger: “The Coming War On China” documentary from 2016 added by on
View all posts by JO →

To promote dialogue, write your appreciation, disagreement, questions or add stuff/references that will help others learn more...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.