BRICS: The world is a-changing – and for the better

The story of the BRICS countries and their accelerating role in world affairs.

Jan Oberg

March 31, 2023

We bring you this 13:45 minutes video from US-based Sino Sphere on YouTube about BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Watch it with your colleagues, friends or family and ask yourself why you hear so little about these tremendously important countries and changes in world history. Among many other facts, you’ll learn that BRICS is now economically bigger than the G7 countries…

Recommended reading and viewing

About BRICS

Deutsche Welle
A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

Silk Road Briefing
The BRICS Has Overtaken The G7 In Global GDP

China’s Government
BRICS 2022 China

The New Development Bank, NDB (formerly BRICS Development Bank) – including a fine short video presentation.

