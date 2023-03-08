Headline Buster – Report links U.S. to Nord Stream explosion, western media silent on coverage?

Headline Buster – Report links U.S. to Nord Stream explosion, western media silent on coverage?

CGTN – China Global Network Television

March 8, 2023

It will soon be nearly half a year since German, Danish, and Swedish independent secret investigations on the Russian gas pipelines explosion led to no conclusions. One month ago, American Pulitzer-prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published his report which implicates the U.S. government and answers all the questions in full detail, but western mainstream media has been largely silent in covering this important update. Why? Has there been political pressure from the U.S. government to downplay or ignore the story?

This week’s Headline Buster investigates the reasons for the collective silence of the “respected” western media. Join CGTN’s Liu Xin.

The participants are Brandon Blackburn-Dwyer, Max Blumenthal and Jan Oberg, TFF.

Enjoy! If not starting immediately, scroll to 1:10…

