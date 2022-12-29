Amit Sengupta: On Merkel’s honesty, the Minsk role in the war in Ukraine and how the West cheated Russia

Amit Sengupta

Editor’s note

This is a rare piece of public education. It offers you a wider – in time and space – analysis of the background of what so tragically is going on in Ukraine now.

Spend those intensive 16 minutes and you’ll see how much you are not told by Western mainstream media. How much FOSI they give you – Fake + Omission + Source Ignorance. Their main role continues to be to present a narrative that is in total support of the West – the US/NATO policies. In the case of the German press, you’ll see a mind-boggling analysis elsewhere on The Transnational.

You should, however, also be aware that Amit Sengupta does not at all mention a number of other relevant facts – such as Russia being a dwarf compared with NATO in terms of military expenditures, the latter spending 12 times more than the former.

Sengupta also does not mention NATO’s expansion and almost 3-decades long expansion right up to the border of the – weaker – Russia and to get Ukraine into NATO. That is something I have analysed in quite some detail in this 160-page document from earlier this year – Section E) in particular.

Now, please enlighten yourself on the complexities – although Sengupta calls it “simplified” – so you can participate with reasonable basic knowledge in your next conversation with someone who maintains – foolishly – that all can be explained by “this Putin” and Russian imperial ambitions.

Jan Oberg