Jeffrey Sachs debunks the West’s narrative and policy in Ukraine

By

In a little more than 5 minutes, Columbia University’s Center for Sustainable Development Director Jeffrey Sachs pulls the entire US/NATO narrative apart. It’s very clear public education. One may wonder how much longer a man like Sachs will be invited to appear in Western mainstream media – he simply knows too much, has a macro perspective that pulls it all together, speaks with a passion and even uses the word “peace” too.

