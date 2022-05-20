China’s CGTN: “The Point with Liu Xin” – On Sweden and Finland joining NATO

Connect on Linked in

May 20, 2022

A 30 mins panel discussion led by Ms Liu Xin, a very important TV personality known to CGTN’s 150 million viewers because of her program “The Point”. CGTN stands for China Global Television Network – more about it here. And here is its YouTube Channel.

The participants in this edition of “The Point” are:

Yury Tavrovsky, chairman of Experts Commission of Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development

Ulrich Brückner, professor, Stanford University in Berlin

Michael E. O’Hanlon, senior fellow and director of research in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution

Brian Berletic, Geopolitical Analyst, Bangkok

Jan Oberg, Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research, TFF, in Lund, Sweden.

And here it is on YouTube. Enjoy the debate!

