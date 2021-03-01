Comment on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s statement about the nuclear deal

Connect on Linked in

Jan Oberg

March 1, 2021

On February 23, I was asked by Iran’s PressTV to comment on Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement about the JCPOA and European leaders. I did that together with political commentator Shabbir Razvi in London.

Just click on this link and you’ll be able to watch it.

It is on a video platform called Urmedium. It is Iranian because Google-owned YouTube some time ago decided to prevent PressTV – a sort of BBC of Iran – from showing its program and interviews there. Nothing should surprise us anymore…