Comment on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s statement about the nuclear deal

By on No Comment

Comment on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s statement about the nuclear deal

Jan Oberg

March 1, 2021

On February 23, I was asked by Iran’s PressTV to comment on Ayatollah Khamenei’s statement about the JCPOA and European leaders. I did that together with political commentator Shabbir Razvi in London.

Just click on this link and you’ll be able to watch it.

It is on a video platform called Urmedium. It is Iranian because Google-owned YouTube some time ago decided to prevent PressTV – a sort of BBC of Iran – from showing its program and interviews there. Nothing should surprise us anymore…

  , , , ,

Comment on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s statement about the nuclear deal added by on
View all posts by JO →

To promote dialogue, write your appreciation, disagreement, questions or add stuff/references that will help others learn more...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.