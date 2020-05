Connect on Linked in

ICAN: The US boosted its nuclear arms budget by billions in 2019

A video conversation with Vladimir Goldstein & Jan Oberg

May 16, 2020

A record $73 billion spent on nukes in 2019 – says ICAN.

Nuclear-armed states spent a record $73 billion on nuclear weapons in 2019, a nearly 10% increase from 2018, and the US accounted for almost half of the spending, a new report states.

Please find a short conversation about that at PressTV’s Channel at Urmedium.