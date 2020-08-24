ObergComment: The US snapback attempt – eating the cake and having it too

📌 We know that many of our readers would like to see some short, pointed posts here. So, in contrast to the longer, more analytical articles we usually publish – normal for an academic institution – an Oberg Comment is a short text by the editor of The Transnational, Jan Oberg. It alerts you to one or two main points, offers some informative links for self-study or is simply a recommendation or “MustRead/Watch” with lasting educative value. Since they will be maximum 600 words, they are also easier to use for the media. We hope you will like this format too.

August 24, 2020

Iran’s foreign minister, Dr Mohamad Javad Zarif, says the United States has no right to abuse mechanisms enshrined in a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers to restore UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic after they were lifted under the accord.

I had the pleasure to comment on this on Iran’s PressTV on August 21, 2020 – just click on this image:

The points both the minister and I made were, a couple of days later, confirmed in a longer analysis published on OpinioJuris – “Pompeo’s Attempt to “Snapback” UN Security Council Sanctions on Iran—“Cut That Out!” by Larry D. Johnson who is an Adjunct Professor at Columbia Law School and the former UN Assistant Secretary-General for Legal Affairs.

I find it amazing that the United States seems to believe that it could get away with such an unrealistic attempts at eating the cake and have it too.

