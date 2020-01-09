US-Iran tensions after murder of Soleimani

With Farhang Jahanpour and Bamo Nuri

January 9, 2020

Here is an informed and complex discussion by two experts, one of them being Dr. Farhang Jahanpour, Oxford, who is also a TFF Associate and Dr. Bamo Nouri, expert US Foreign Policy.

It lasts for about the first 20 minutes of this IndusNews program anchored by Waqar Rizvi in his usual insightful way.

We recommend it highly. And so too the succeeding discussion about the War Powers Act and the impeachment that President Trump is facing. All is fundamentally related to how he and the US administration as a whole has handled this scary escalation and how they will do it in the future.