An ocean of lies about Venezuela

Abby Martin interviews the UN’s Rapporteur
March 9, 2019
At The Transnational, we believe in diversity. And in the likelihood that world events are complex and can be seen from more than one – usually US/Western – perspective.
You may have wondered why the, now retired, UN representative for Venezuela, the brilliant lawyer, humanist and poet, Alfred De Zayas, has not been used extensively as an authority of both Venezuela and international law?
Well hardly because, like me, you had not heard of him, had you?
That’s why we should be grateful to Abby Martin and The Empire Files for having given us this conversation.
It debunks – in a fact-based and comprehensive, law-respecting manner – most of what you’ve been told and all of what, as of writing, 54 countries have done in support of the regime policies of the US rather than in support of Venezuela as a sovereign state. And of the UN and its Charter.
If, after watching this you feel better informed, please share this page with your friends and on social media.
That’s a way too to support decency in the world and in the media and the right of the Venezuelan people and leaders to find their own path to the future without the self-appointed “helpers” of what is – fakely – called the international “community”, a term that can be boiled down to a handful of Western governments representatives who increasingly live in their own world but pretend to speak for the real world.
The source of money to insight crime might be a clue…”Our team is a multinational, multidisciplinary group of reporters, investigators and researchers in Colombia, Mexico and the United States. It is supported by an administrative core and a technical team in Colombia. The Board of Directors has members living in Colombia, Mexico and the United States. And it counts on support from its key partner organization, the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University, as well as its key funders, which include Open Society Foundations, the British Embassy in Colombia, the International Development Research Centre of Canada, and the Swedish government.”
I find it strange that there can be *any* discussion of Venezuela without mentioning this:
https://www.insightcrime.org/investigations/venezuela-mafia-state/