Can the world become a better place?



By Jan Oberg

November 23, 2018

Iran’s PressTV today asked me to comment on an official Turkish comment on President Trumps statement concerning the Saudi Arabian murder of Mr. Khashoggi.

That gave me the opportunity to say a bit about the relationsship between these two countries, the two largest military powers in NATO – and what that may mean.

Furthermore, I was asked to say a few words about whether or not the world situation can become better.

In that part I speak about the net destructive role of today’s United States of America and what we may be facing the next few years.

If you are busy, my participation begins about 1:35 min into the clip.