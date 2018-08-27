More Militarism Money – No!

By David Swanson

TFF Associate David Swanson delivers, in his usual crystal clear and well-documented manner, the arguments against higher U.S. military spending and illustrates how much better it would be for the U.S. itself and for the world to reduce the military expenditures and allocate even just a fraction of these incomprehensibly huge sums to constructive purposes.

TFF is proud to inform you that David has been awarded the US Peace Memorial Foundation’s 2018 Peace Prize.

Congratulations, David! So well deserved.