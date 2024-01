Connect on Linked in

January 17, 2024

You know the TFF Statement on the Gaza Genocide – if not, read it here.

This Declaration was initiated by professor Richard Falk – TFF Associate since 1986 – and the former Turkish foreign minister, Ahmet Davutoğlu – a Turkish academic, politician and former diplomat who served as the 26th Prime Minister of Turkey and Leader of the Justice and Development Party from 2014 to 2016.

Read this Declaration today.

We urge you to sign it – the sooner, the better. This must not continue!

