Israeli From Prominent Founding Family Calls For An End To Zionism

A Conversation With Miko Peled

December 5, 2023

Miko Peled is one of the most outspoken advocates of justice for Palestinians – but born and raised to a distinguished Zionist family.

He is also a TFF Associate. In this conversation, you’ll learn about his background and path to a clearer understanding of his own society and why he has such strong views about the end of Zionism and the end of the talk about a two-state solution.

The conversation took place in September, i.e. before Hamas’ horrifying attack on Israel on October 7 and the relentless attempts at genocide by the Israeli government that followed.

More about Miko Peled on his homepage here.