John Mearsheimer: Dark Times Ahead for Israel

Screenshot from AlJazeera, October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023

This is a shortened version of a must-watch Mearsheimer lecture. You may enjoy his clear-eyed vision as if it was given recently. However…

Professor Mearsheimer gave it at the March 24, 2017, Israel Lobby and American Policy conference.

One indicator of good versus bad research is the degree to which predictions turn out to be right. Most Western researchers on international affairs whom decision-makers take inspiration from must, therefore, be incompetent, if not lousy, scholars….

Or they listen only to themselves in confrontational echo chambers populated by group thinkers. Be sure they do not listen to the likes of John Mearsheimer.

Iraqis burn Israeli flags during a mass rally in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip [File: Anmar Khalil/AP] Courtesy: Aljazeera, October 20, 2023.