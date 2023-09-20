Luna Rossa: Sacred Blood, Cycle Wisdom & Peace Awareness

Ina Curic

TFF Associate and more…

September 20, 2023

Luna Rossa: Sacred Blood, Cycle Wisdom – an art journal and peace offering – publication. Here is the pre-order campaign and free online events on feminine health & power themes with a deep cyclical understanding of how inner and outer peace can combine..

I’m inviting you…

We may think we live in modern, advanced times. On many accounts, including the fact that we still solve conflicts through wars on this planet, we are not.

Menstruation is still a taboo in many cultures around the world, being associated with impurity, shame, and guilt for being a woman. Even though access to sanitary products has increased in many countries, education about menstruation as something to be embraced rather than ignored and medicalized is still lacking.

The very ability to give life and reproduce the species that menstruation is a sign of becomes a sign of inferiority or, in other contexts, something to be completely ignored, as if we are functioning in neutral bodies.

Putting up with decades of pain as normal is more of the norm. The woman’s “lot”, “curse”, “disease” has only been cosmeticized not fully transformed in mainstream cultures and mindsets.

The fact that 1 in 10 women in the world suffer from endometriosis is a sign of a cultural and social disorder not just of an individual malady (a serious disease in which the endometrial cells in the uterus navigate to other body organs that start bleeding inside rather than be eliminated through menstruation).

In the absence of explicit education and empowerment, generation after generation of women pick up the millennia-old stigma that looks down upon the natural processes happening in the body of women. Many countries have initiatives rallied to international movements like the Red Tent Movement that seek to restore menstruation to its rightful place as a natural physiological process that can be also honored as sacred for the mystery of life that it allows to perpetuate.

This is the “wise wound” of women of which pioneers in the 1970s spoke attempting to recover the meanings and sacredness of menstruation. From menstrual art activism to recovering old rituals involving sacred blood and connection to the Earth, to menstrual cycle awareness and flexible menstrual policies in states and organizations – what started 40 years ago in different settings has come to draw more and more international attention.

Cultural change needs many agents of change and time. It also needs awareness, education, and resources to practice.

Luna Rossa is such a resource for practice, bringing inspiration from the oldest great civilization of the Goddess in old Europe that managed to create an amazing culture where weapons were not present at all. 25 international contributors have come together to create Luna Rossa, a Self Dated Moon Agenda for Menstrual Cycle Awareness.

It is an instrument to practice self-awareness, self love, and connection to the rhythms of nature within and outside the body.

Luna Rossa is a 4 in 1 cycles art journal for embodied feminine wisdom and menstrual cycle awareness.It is a peace manifesto starting with our bodies and nature.

It is also a peace offering from the oldest civilization of the Goddess, the 7000 years Cucuteni Trypolie culture based in today’s Romania and Ukraine territories, that had no weapons present.

Luna Rossa is a 4 in 1 gift for connecting to your womb and the moon:

* art journal for mapping menstrual cycles

* self dated moon agenda

* feminine practice notebook

* colouring mandalas book

Get your own copy of Luna Rossa for a 2024 year of practicing cycle awareness and grounding into your own feminine power.

The pre-order campaign is live her.

To highlight the themes included in the Luna Rossa Cycles Journal, an online Luna Rossa event takes place from 18th to 22nd of September, including marking the 21st as the UN International Day of Peace.

Several contributors and supporters of the project come together to share valuable info, practices, and inspiration related to feminine health, wisdom and power.

The online event is open for free registration here.

And watch the Luna Rossa Dialogues here.