Snowden spy leaks shook the world; a decade later, what’s changed?

South China Morning Post, June 6, 2023

July 27, 2023

The high-tech corporations and social media – like Apple, Google, Facebook, and others – have served the governments of US/NATO/EU world to erode everything we used to call privacy, integrity and freedom. That spells, of course, the end of democracy, too.

Here is a short video that gives you the essentials – also how hesitant so-called democracies are to delimit what is legal and what is not. At the same time, they are very good at blaming ‘autocratic’ states for spying on us all from the outside – thereby legitimising their own illegal policies.

Jan Oberg

Editor