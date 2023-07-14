Reaching millions of people: TFF NATO comments outside the US/NATO/EU world

Just a little public relations for ourselves – Perspectives like these are now completely cancelled by Western mainstream media – MSM – US NATO mouthpieces. But we reach millions outside the West, and that is what matters for the future.
July 14, 2023
🔻 RT “CrossTalk” with Peter Lavelle, July 13, 2023
NATO’s Epic Fall with Jan Oberg, Misty Winston, and Mike Jones.
🔻 Global Times, Beijing, July 13, 2023
US-Nordic Summit sees NATO expansion, confusion and repetition
🔻 China’s Xinhua News Agency in English, July 12, 2023
Three articles using quotes:
Interview: NATO’s policies are gross violation of its own charter, int’l law, says Swedish expert.
Roundup: NATO fails to give timetable for Ukraine membership at summit.
NATO summit sparks global security concern, internal rifts remain
🔻 China’s national television, CCTV, July 12, 2023
Jan Oberg: Three comments related to NATO’s Vilnius Summit
新闻直播间]瑞典智库学者表示 北约自诩防御联盟 却持续扩张引发冲突
Shared also by 163.com, CZTV.com, Jxnews.com.cn, Huanqui.com.
🔻 China Daily, July 10, 2023
NATO’s 30 years of conflict and provocation
🔻 The Citizen, India, July 8, 2023
NATO – 30 Years Of Conflict Provocations The North Atlantic Treaty Organization no longer argues or analyses, it postulates.
🔻Centro Studi Sereno Regis, July 4, 2023
Vertice NATO di Vilnius: 30 anni di provocazioni di conflitti
🔻 Transcend Media Service, July 3, 2023
NATO’s Vilnius Summit – 30 Years of Conflict Provocations
