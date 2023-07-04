The Wolfowitz Doctrine

Connect on Linked in

A basic document for understanding the last 30 years of US imperialist policies

US Independence Day, July 4, 2023

The obsession with being # 1 and letting no other country ever challenge that position has dominated the thinking behind virtually everything the US has done, including NATO’s reckless and imprudent expansion and the new Cold War on China.

We believe it is useful for our readers to have direct asses to this 1992 strategic – short-visioned and narrow-minded – document. You may read more about it on Wikipedia here and about Paul Wolfowitz and his record here.

It should be observed that parts of the doctrine was written by another neo-conservative with another – dark – track record, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Former Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz attends a speech by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC, April 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images).