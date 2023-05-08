War crimes tribunal going after Putin, but ignoring bigger war criminals

This whole affair – this sad weaponisation of law in favour of the exceptionalist Western exceptional war criminals – can be debunked in about 4 minutes. See how below!

That did not influence thousands of Western mainstream journalists, editors and what they call experts from talking at length about how important it would be to arrest President Putin.

Did you ever hear the same people argue for just one in the series of Western lawbreakers/assumed war criminals?

As is clearly pointed out by The South China Morning Post’s chief news editor, Yonden Lhatoo, in his intro, this is not a defence of Russia’s invasion. It’s a matter of exposing the West’s double standards.

I find this as brilliant as exhaustive on the issue. I celebrate that it has been seen by so many. You can’t fool all the people all of the time…

Jan Oberg, editor

