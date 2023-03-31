John Mearsheimer: World War is on our doorstep

April 1, 2023
No introduction is needed. Professor Mearsheimer is a leading scholar of the realist school and, with his texts and lectures, has made himself a major source of an enlightened understanding of the conflicts that blew up in the proxy war now being fought out so tragically and cynically in Ukraine.
Indeed, he is also a brilliant pedagogical lecturer who needs neither manuscript nor notes. The quality of content and form, therefore, speaks volumes about what a good intellectual is – contrasting the de-intellectualised field of international politics and much of the study of it.
Jan Oberg, editor
The author
Click on his name above, and you get to his rich personal homepage.
I have a great deal of respect for Professor Miersheimer. He is one of the most eloquent and clear-sighted scholars on a number of issues, including Russia and the war in Ukraine. However, I find his views on China to be still influenced by the belief in maintaining US hegemony across the globe.
In the following interview with UnHerd, he adopted a very hawkish stance towards China. He said that he views China quite differently from the way he views Russia. Speaking about the possibility of Chinese hegemony in the Far East he said (from minute 52 onward): “The United States should not want China to dominate Asia the way we dominate Western hemisphere.” His argument is that the United States should remain a global hegemon without any peer-competitors.
He even said that the United States should have allied with Russia against China. He keeps saying that Russia is by far the weakest superpower. It is true as far as the Russian economy is concerned, but Russia possesses the second or even the first most powerful nuclear arsenal in the world and poses the greatest danger if a hot war is started between Russia and the West.
He speaks about the importance of preventing Taiwan being united with China. The United States’ official policy has been and still is One-China policy, yet she behaves in a way that it is never permissible for Taiwan to be united with China. When East and West Germany were united the world did not come to an end. I believe that while the United States is still in the driving seat she must allow the unification of Taiwan with China or at least greater collaboration between the two in a peaceful way, without starting a Third World War. The hope should be that we reach a point that there are no hegemons anywhere in the world and all countries will be treated equally under a reformed and strengthened United Nations.