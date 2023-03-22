Face to Face with Pressenza’s Tony Robinson – A nonviolent revolution to help us all survive

Face 2 Face Channel

March 22, 2023

Some time ago, we published an urgently important article by Tony Robinson – “We must stop the march towards World War III, now!”

We thought, therefore, that it would be good for our readers to see him talk more about these issues – and not just the dangers we face but – much more creatively – the world that we should work for.

Face 2 Face has produced this interview and writes that “We speak here with Tony Robinson about the situation in Europe and his latest article published on Pressenza titled “We must stop the march towards World War III, now!” requesting “The foundations of a new peace movement”.

Tony is a Humanist Movement Activist, ex-Director of the Middle East Treaty Organization and coordinating committee member of Abolition 2000 – Global Network to Eliminate Nuclear Weapons, author of the book “Coffee with Silo and the Quest for Meaning in Life” and producer of the film “The Beginning of the End of Nuclear Weapons”.

The show is part of the Pressenza global media network in which Tony is a central figure. Please visit this unique, alternative media agency here.



