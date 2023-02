Connect on Linked in

February 26, 2023

Veteran U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh claims that the U.S. was behind the Nord Stream pipeline explosions last year. What’s the connection between that incident and the war, one year on?



CGTN’s Liu Xin had an exclusive interview with Prof. Jeffrey Sachs from Columbia University. He is the Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University; also President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

February 24, 2023