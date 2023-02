Connect on Linked in

Palki Sharma

Firstpost, India

February 10, 2023

Isn’t this interesting? It was NATO leaders, not Putin or Zelenski who, very soon after the war had started, were adamantly against negotiations.

Listen to this – shocking – report by Palki Sharma of the Indian Firstpost. The mediator was the former Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett

If true, this is immoral beyond words. Regrettably, it fits the reports that Boris Johnson conveyed the message to Zelenski that he should not negotiate.

Jan Oberg

Editor