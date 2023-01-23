Richard Wolff: The Economics of the Ukraine War

Connect on Linked in

January 24, 2023

Give yourself 38 min, and you’ll understand how extremely self-destructive the NATO/EU world’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been and why all the assumption it made was wrong.

Professor Emeritus of Economics (University of Massachusetts) and founder of Democracy at Work, Richard Wolff, talks with brilliant clarity about the economic impact of the Ukraine war. He assesses the impact of Western sanctions on Russia as well as how the war has affected the West economically. And very importantly, he analyses just how destructive arms spending is for the rest of society and the working people.

Here are the main themes:

0:00 Introduction

0:32 “Economic War” with Russia?

12:01 Moral significance of Western sanctions

14:20 Economic impact on the United States

21:07 Economic impact of military spending

32:21 Economic impact on Ukraine

I cannot recommend this – and the acTVism Munich and The Source Channel – enough.

Please share widely!

Jan Oberg

Editor