Jan Oberg

November 20, 2022

Perhaps you have no time to read thick analytical books, but you are interested in macro-history and how the world changes right before our eyes?

If so, the two clips below from 2021 and 2022 are loaded with content that speaks volumes of history, conflict and world order change. And the decline of the West.

Watch – and, in particular – listen carefully (here is The Guardian’s longer text with quotes):

Anchorage, Alaska, March 2021

An encounter at the G20 Summit in November 2022

Something is happening, and we do know what it is, don’t we, Mr Jones…?