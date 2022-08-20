Jan Oberg

August 20, 2022

This analysis of warfare, peace and economic thinking was written at the invitation of the esteemed magazine China Investment and published in its July 2022 issue in both Chinese and English.

I was delighted to be invited to write and to learn that a Chinese investment/economics magazine would take interest in peace. I have never been asked to do something like that by a similar Western magazine. In addition, the cooperation about it with editor Wang Xiaobo was smooth and super-professional, and the editor-in-chief has expressed an interest in printing articles by me in the future too.

Please now read “From Warfare to Peacefare Economic Thinking” in

“China Investment” in English or Chinese.

Or as PDF which you can also download freely: