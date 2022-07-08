G7 Leaders’ Bullying Bali Behaviour

Jan Oberg

July 8, 2022

There have been lots of reports about how G7 leaders snubbed dinner, photo-op, handshake, concerts, etc. since Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov would also be present during the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia. Here is Lavrov’s comment to Tass: “This is how they understand protocol, politeness and code of conduct.” Here is another report.

This is of course neither professional, good diplomacy nor statesmanship – but, worse, it is an indicator of how little knowledge these people have about how to make peace – an indicator of peace illiteracy – and without wanting to offend children: How childish international politics has become.

Diplomatic skills are decreasing as military skills and rhetorics take top priority à la ‘We have overwhelming military power and we do not need to think about the future or show good manners.’ A kind of diplomatic decadence.

I do not believe for a moment that peace between Russia, Ukraine and NATO could have been agreed during the Bali summit. Neither was the meeting set up for that, not at all. But I do believe that politicians could have met with mutual respect on the sidelines and perhaps agreed to take up contact in the future.

After all, they are all representatives of their nation, their people. Letting your own sym- or anti-pathies guide you is to abdicate your duty to serve the people who elected you.

Because: How else to take the first steps toward conflict-resolution and a negotiated peace settlement?

The G7 foreign ministers had obviously been instructed to pursue war as the only – so-called – solution.

