The NATO-Russia conflict played out in Ukraine and the Obvious Complicity of the US/NATO

Cold War Against Russia – Without Debate

A prophetic conversation from 2006 with professor Stephen F. Cohen (1938-2020)

March 31, 2022

Cold War Against Russia – Without Debate (2014)

By Katrina vanden Heuvel & Stephen F. Cohen

The Obama administration’s decision to isolate Russia, in a new version of “containment,” has met with virtually unanimous support from the political and media establishment.

And then ask yourself why Western mainstream media and politicians start their history on February 24, 2022, and insist that everything is the fault of Russia and Putin, the latter having gone mad on February 23.

My conclusion is based on this and lots of conflicts being reported in these media the last 20+ years:

• You are being deceived.

• There is a purpose behind that.

• It serves Western self-righteousness and to cover up the Himalayan Western mistake to a) break all promises to Russia (Gorbachev at the time) and 2) expand NATO instead of having closed it down and creating – back then – a new common security and peace structure in Europe with Russia.

• The NATO/EU re-action to Russia’s indeed unacceptable and illegal invasion of Ukraine is totally out of proportion. Its real purpose is regime change in Moscow but that will not succeed; instead, it will have devastating consequences for the West itself – all of which, of course, will be blamed on Russia/Putin.

Jan Oberg